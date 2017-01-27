Found: Dog stolen from West Valley shelter found safe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A stolen pup is back with those who will help him find his forever home.

Officers said someone spotted a girl and a white dog huddled outside in a blanket and called police.

It turns out, the girl has been reported missing in Arizona and when they checked the dog’s microchip, it was Alvin.

The dog is unharmed and back at the shelter.

The girl’s parents are also coming to take her home.

If you would like to adopt Alvin or any other pet needing a home, call West Valley Animal Services at (801) 965-5800.