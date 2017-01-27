Fast Cream of Tomato

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 Tbsp Oil

2 Yellow Onions, diced

3 Celery Stalks, diced

2 Carrots, diced

6 each 12 oz Cans of diced Tomatoes

2 Tbsp Vegetable or Chicken Base

2 Qt Heavy Cream

Fresh Basil

Sauté onion, carrots and celery in oil until tender. Add tomatoes and cook until it comes to a boil. Add base and cook for another 5 min. Add cream and cook for 10 min at low or simmer. Season with salt and pepper and add basil for garnish. Serve with dinner rolls.

Soft Dinner Rolls

681 grams Bread Flour (~ 4 Cups)

388 grams Water , very cold (~ 1 Cup)

9 grams instant yeast (~1 Tbsp)

11 grams Salt (~1/2 Tbsp)

64 grams Sugar (~4 Tbsp)

32 grams Milk Powder (~2 Tbsp)

64 grams Butter, softened (~4 Tbsp)

100 grams Eggs (~2 eggs)

In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, add the cold water, eggs, milk, sugar, salt and yeast. Add the flour on top and start mixing on low speed for 4 minutes. This is the time to adjust consistency. Add water or Flour as needed to make a soft but not too sticky dough. Increase mixer speed to medium and mix dough for another 5 minutes. Lower speed to low and slowly add the butter until is fully incorporated. Transfer dough to a oiled container, cover well and allow to rest for 20 minutes. Once rested transfer to a clean surface, using a bench scraper, cut the dough into 32 equal pieces. If you have a scale cut dough into 1.5 Oz peaces. Roll the dough pieces into balls and place in a parchment lined sheet pan. Allow to rise in a warm humid place for around 45 minutes or until rolls are double in size. Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 10 minutes or until golden. Serve warm with butter.

