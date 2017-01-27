× Crews respond to fire at Summit Park home, two dogs unaccounted for

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Fire crews responded to a two-story home that was fully engulfed in flames in Summit Park Friday.

Park City Fire Chief Paul Hewitt said they got a 911 call about the fire around 3:45 p.m. after the homeowner returned from a walk and saw smoke coming from her home.

The home, located on Woodland Drive in Summit Park, was completely engulfed when crews arrived. Two dogs that were inside the home have not been accounted for, but there were no humans inside when the fire began and there are no reports of injury so far.

Two engines responded along with a ladder truck and an ambulance, and as of about 5 p.m. crews have the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.