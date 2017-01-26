Spinach, Pepper and Feta Frittata

- tablespoons canola oil
- 1 bell pepper, any color chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 (5-ounce) bag baby spinach
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 10 large eggs, beaten
- 1/4 cup milk
- 3 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
- 2 small tomatoes, cut into slices
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven broiler.
In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Sauté the bell pepper for 3-4 minutes with salt and pepper. Add garlic; cook another minute. Add spinach, basil and oregano. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until spinach has wilted.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper together. Pour egg mixture over the pepper and spinach mixture in the pan. Gently stir with a spatula. Over medium heat, cook until eggs are for 10-12 minutes until almost set. Reduce heat, if necessary, to prevent from burning. Transfer pan to the oven and place under the broiler for about 2 minutes or until the top of the frittata has set.
Cut frittata into slices. Serve with tomato slices topped with salt and pepper.
Sponsor: Dan's Market