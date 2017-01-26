Track the storm with the FOX 13 Weather app for your phone or tablet

Spinach, Pepper and Feta Frittata

Posted 12:23 pm, January 26, 2017, by and
  • tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 bell pepper, any color chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, diced
  • 1 (5-ounce) bag baby spinach
    • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
    • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 10 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 3 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
    • 2 small tomatoes, cut into slices

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven broiler.

In a large skillet up to medium-high heat, add oil. Sauté the bell pepper for 3-4 minutes with salt and pepper. Add garlic; cook another minute. Add spinach, basil and oregano. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until spinach has wilted.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper together. Pour egg mixture over the pepper and spinach mixture in the pan. Gently stir with a spatula. Over medium heat, cook until eggs are for 10-12 minutes until almost set. Reduce heat, if necessary, to prevent from burning. Transfer pan to the oven and place under the broiler for about 2 minutes or until the top of the frittata has set.

Cut frittata into slices. Serve with tomato slices topped with salt and pepper.

Sponsor: Dan's Market

