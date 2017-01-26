× Police seek missing, endangered man last seen in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah– The Unified Police Department is asking for help in locating a man they say is considered missing and endangered.

Nahum Barragan, 40, was last seen in Midvale near 7800 South and 163 East. Police say the man has resources, “but operates at a diminished capacity.”

Police say the man is about 190-200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The man was last seen wearing a khaki jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Barragan or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call police.