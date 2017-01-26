Is disc replacement the right option for you?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spinal discs sit between the vertebrae of the spine acting as shock absorbers for the back and provide flexibility in the spinal column. Over time, those discs can weaken or develop cracks, sometimes resulting in degenerative disc disease. Degenerative disc disease can cause back and neck pain, loss of motion, and, in some cases, numbness and tingling in the arms and legs.

What is spinal fusion?

Traditionally, spinal fusion was the gold standard for chronic back pain and spinal instability. Spinal fusion involves removing the damaged discs and permanently connecting two or more vertebrae by placing bone or other bone-like material within the spaces between the painful vertebrae. The vertebrae then heal to form one unit, which immobilizes part of the spine. Unfortunately, spinal fusion changes movement and flexibility of the back and can place additional strain on the adjacent areas of the spine.

How is artificial disc replacement performed?

The purpose of artificial disc replacement is to reduce pain brought on by the degenerating disc and improve and/or maintain spinal mobility. During disc replacement, a surgeon uses an anterior approach, meaning the surgery is performed through the front of the neck or abdomen in the patient. After moving the organs and blood vessels in order to access the spine, the surgeon removes the worn disc and replaces it with an artificial disc.

Benefits of artificial disc replacement

Less invasive surgery, resulting in lower surgical risks, less pain, and less blood loss

Preserves range of motion for a more natural feeling in neck and back

Prevent premature breakdown of adjacent discs

Offers a faster recovery for patients

Reduces risk of revision

Offers potential long-term solution to back pain

Who is a good candidate for artificial disc replacement?

To determine if you are a good candidate for artificial disc replacement, your surgeon may require a few tests to determine the source of your back pain.

Good candidates may include:

Patients with back pain caused by one or two intervertebral discs in the lumbar spine

Patients who suffer from chronic low back pain and have not responded to at least six months of non-surgical treatment

Patients who are also a candidate for spinal fusion

Patients who are not morbidly obese

Patients who do not have scoliosis or another spinal deformity

