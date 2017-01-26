× Jazz forward Gordon Hayward named to 2017 All-Star Team

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz forward Gordan Hayward was named to the Western Conference All-Star Team Thursday, and he is the first Jazz player to make an All-Star appearance since Deron Williams in 2011.

Hayward is one of the seven players announced by the NBA Thursday after he was voted onto the 12-man team by coaches in the Western Conference.

Hayward will take the court for the 66th NBA All-Star Game, which is scheduled for February 19 at 6 p.m. MT in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.

So far Hayward has started 40 games for the Jazz this season, and he is averaging a career-high 21.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, along with 3.5 assists and 1 steal, according to a press release from the Jazz.