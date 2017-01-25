VR experience shows plight of persecuted minorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While major news outlets report the President of the United States is poised to sign an order banning refugees from the U.S. , Salt Lake County hosted a forum for a virtual reality experience of a refugee camp in the country of Myanmar.

"Behind the Fence" is a short 360 degree experiential film made by Sally Smith, who also runs a human rights non-profit.

The film shows residents of an internment camp for Muslims in Myanmar.

The New York Times and Reuters have published reports citing the president's intent to sign an executive order banning refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days, with an indefinite ban for refugees from Syria.

The full film is available via the YouTube embed below. It is best viewed using virtual reality headsets like Google Cardboard or Samsung Gear.