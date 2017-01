× Skiers safe after caught in Lambs Canyon avalanche

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – Three skiers are safe after they were caught in an avalanche in Lambs Canyon Wednesday morning.

Search and rescue crews were looking for one skier after skis were found near the slide.

It turns out, three were caught in the slide; none were harmed.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the avalanche.

