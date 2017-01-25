Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Smoothie & 5-minute Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lisa Danielson, the blogger behind Veggie Lisa, shared her recipe for a metabolism boosting smoothie. For more tips and recipes from Lisa go here.

Lemon Blueberry Smoothie

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Handful of frozen blueberries

1 tsp chia seeds

¼ lemon diced (with peel on but remove seeds)

½ frozen banana

5 ice cubes

Blend and enjoy!

5 Minute Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

½ c rolled oats

¼ apple diced (leave skin on)

½ tsp cinnamon

1 TBSP almond butter

1 tsp honey or desired sweetener

1. Boil one cup of water in saucepan

2. Add oats and apples

3. Allow to cook until all the moisture is gone and oats are done

4. Remove from heat and add honey, cinnamon and almond butter.

5. Eat immediately