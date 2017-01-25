Track the storm with the FOX 13 Weather app for your phone or tablet >>

Mini Turkey and Veggie Meatloaves

Posted 12:27 pm, January 25, 2017, by and

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/3 cup bell pepper, any color, chopped

1/3 cup onion, chopped

1/3 cup spinach, finely chopped

1/4 cup whole grain breadcrumbs

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1 1/2 lbs. lean ground turkey breast

2 large egg whites

cooking spray

3 tablespoons no salt added ketchup

3 tablespoons mustard

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350°.

Bring a large skillet up to medium-high heat. Add oil. Saute pepper and onion with no salt seasoning and pepper for 4-5 minutes until slightly softened. Add spinach and sauté another 1-2 minutes. Let cool.

In a large bowl, add the pepper, onion, spinach mixture and the next 7 ingredients (through egg whites) with no salt seasoning and pepper. Coast the bottom of a regular size muffin pan with cooking spray; place muffin tin on a baking sheet. Form 12 large size balls and press into each cup. Combine the ketchup and mustard in a small bowl. Brush the ketchup mixture over meat loaf tops. Bake for 30 minutes or until a thermometer registers 165°. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute

