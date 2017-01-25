Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

"Today beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile," Buxbaum said in a statement.
Moore is best known for her work on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" (1961-1966) and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1970-1977).
Moore also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her work in the 1980 film "Ordinary People."