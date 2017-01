Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baby Bling Bows was founded by Summer Harris, Cyndi Lowry, and Millie DeGraff. They are offering 20% off for viewers today with code: BBFOX13

The bows are one size fits all, because they are made from a soft nylon band. They have new printed tights to match each headband. Products are handmade by women right here in Utah.

www.babyblingbows.com