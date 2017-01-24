× West Jordan man and woman accused of kidnapping, involving dog.

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Linda Eastin and Steven Foster were booked into Salt Lake County Sunday after an alleged kidnapping, involving a dog.

Eastin faces one count aggravated kidnapping and one count robbery, whereas Foster faces one charge of robbery, one charge of aggravated kidnapping and one charge of unsafe vehicle-fault equipment.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s probable cause statement, Eastin allegedly entered into a civil agreement to sell a dog to the unnamed victim. After the purchase of the dog, said the statement, the victim tried to sell the dog on KSL.

After seeing the dog online, Foster and Eastin conspired to meetwith the victim, said the statement, in an alleged attempt to buy the dog, or so they wanted the victim to believe, police said.

The victim and Foster met and collected the animal, according to police. When Foster had the dog, according to the statement, he took the dog outside a car where Eastin was allegedly waiting.

According to police, Eastin was upset with the victim and told them they had not abided by the entirety of their civil agreement.

Foster then put the dog into the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene with Eastin, said the statement, but the victim got into the car in an alleged attempt to prevent the animal theft.

Eastin, according to police, attacked the victim by allegedly hitting the victim and pulling the victim’s hair until the victim was fully in the car. When the victim was in, said police, Eastin shut the car’s door and locked it.

According to the statement, Eastin told the victim: ‘Do not get out, we have a weapon.’

Foster started to drive off with the victim still in the car, said the statement. In response, according to the police officer, the victim tried to call ‘911,’ but Eastin attempted to grab the phone and pull it away, according to the statement.

After Foster allegedly drove the car about a half mile, Foster, police said, pulled the car over and got out and attacked the victim.

