Utah Senator Orrin Hatch begins hearings, scolds Democratic colleagues

SALT LAKE CITY -- Finance Committee Chair, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch began hearings on the nomination of Representative Tom Price (R-GA) for Secretary of Health and Human Services by scolding his Democratic colleagues.

"I'm serious when I bring up what my colleagues on the minority side are doing to the Senate as an institution," Hatch said.

What they are doing, according to Hatch, is attacking President Donald Trump and every one of his nominees arbitrarily.

"I have never seen this level of partisan rancor when it comes to dealing with a president from an opposing party," Hatch said.

Price is unpopular with Democrats on the committee for supporting plans to privatize Medicare and for his vocal opposition to the Affordable Care Act. Democrats took much of the committee hearing asking Price to explain what he and President Trump planned as a replacement for the ACA.

Many on the left took to Twitter, saying Hatch was acting hypocritically by complaining that Democrats were delaying.

Their complaint: Hatch argued forcefully against considering President Obama's pick for the Supreme Court because it came within the last year of his presidency. Garland never received a Senate hearing.