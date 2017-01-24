× Monica Lewinsky comes to the defense of Barron Trump over cyberbullying

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Monica Lewinsky is citing the recent cyberbullying of Barron Trump to rail against online harassment.

The former White House intern, who is now an anti-bullying activist, took to Twitter Monday to defend the youngest child of President Donald Trump after several social media users — particularly “Saturday Night Live” writer Katie Rich — mocked the boy online.

“All children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl. Barron Trump),” Lewinsky tweeted. “Let’s be better than this.”

Rich’s tweet, which was sent out during President Trump’s inauguration, was widely criticized on social media. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton also weighed in, tweeting, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid.”

Rich ultimately deleted the tweet as well as her Twitter account, which she then reactivated on Monday in order to post an apology. She has since been suspended indefinitely from the show for her tweet, a person familiar with the situation told CNN Money.

Lewinsky also came to Rich’s defense on Tuesday after the SNL scribe was herself the target of online harassment.

“Online mobs are not the answer either. @katiemaryrich has apologized. comedy is an imperfect science. (trust me!),” Lewinsky wrote.

Amid the tweeting controversy surrounding Barron Trump, the White House issued a statement on Tuesday reiterating its unwritten rule that presidential children are off limits, though it did not cite a particular incident or mention any of Trump’s children by name.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter,” the statement said.

When a Twitter user mentioned to Lewinsky that Malia and Sasha Obama were the targets of racist comments during their tenure at the White House, the former White House intern tweeted that was “not ok either.”

Lewinsky has used her fame after the Clinton years to advocate for a safer social media environment. She spoke out against online harassment and public shaming during a TED Talks speech in March 2015 and has since launched a line of anti-bullying emojis and GIFs.