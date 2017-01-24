× Live-fire testing will be conducted by Utah National Guard

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — The Utah National Guard will conduct a live-fire artillery exercise at Camp Williams on Friday.

In order to maintain safety measures, the live-fire comes after the recent replacement of chrome gun tubes on 12 Paladin howitzers, according to a press release by the Utah National Guard.

After the old tubes are disposed, the new tubes must be tested for safety, according to the press release.

The testing will start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m., but due to the nature of test firing, the press release continued, the testing will happen sporadically throughout the day.

Residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi will be the most affected, said the Utah National Guard.

Artillery exercises are not opened to the public.