Restless Risa shares a piece of her family history with a sugared popcorn recipe

Blogger Risa Baker talks the importance of family history and shares her family recipe for sugared popcorn.

Sugared Popcorn:

Author: Risa Baker

Ingredients:

1 stick butter

2 cups sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup water

Food coloring and flavoring of your choice (You can test the flavor as you go.)

Instructions:

Bring all ingredients to a boil over medium to high heat, stirring constantly. Boil for two minutes. Remove from heat, and pour over two batches of popped popcorn. Stir to ensure all kernels are coated, and the sugar appears dry. Enjoy.