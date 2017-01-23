Recipe: Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Raelynn Potts and Brandon Roush from Auntie Rae's Dessert Island makes a delicious dessert that's perfect for Valentine's Day.

Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

Author: Chef Brandon Roush

Yield: 6 cakes

Chocolate Mousse:

1 cup heavy cream (whipping cream)

1 1/3 cup chocolate chips

1 cup whipping cream

2 tbsp granulated sugar

Pour 1 cup whipping cream into a bowl of a mixer with whip attachment or deep bowl to use with electric hand mixer. Add 2 tbsp of granulated sugar to cream and start mixing until soft peaks have formed. Set aside.

Bring cream to a boil (just as it starts to make bubbles). Put chocolate chips into a bowl, and pour hot cream onto chocolate chips mixing with a spatula until smooth and shiny. Gently fold in whipped cream until smooth.

Raspberry Sauce (or your favorite jam):

1 cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)

1-2 tbsp of granulated sugar

1 tsp cornstarch

Put raspberries (fresh or frozen) in sauce pan with slight amount of water, sugar and cornstarch and let set until juice from raspberry is present. (about 10 minutes) Heat on medium heat until raspberry juice starts to boil. Continue on low boil stirring constantly until sugar cornstarch have combined with raspberry liquid. Boil for about 1 minute then set aside to cool.

Chocolate Cake:

Use your favorite recipe baking in a half sheet pan so cake is between 1' and 1 1/2' thick. Cut out with biscuit cutter and set aside.

Chocolate Ganache:

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup chocolate chips

Bring cream to a boil, and then gently fold into chocolate chips.

In silicone cups (we use 2.5 diameter cups) place mouse, layer of raspberry sauce, and chocolate cake. Place silicon cups into freezer for 2 hours. Take out domes and set on cooling rack with a plate or pan below. Slowly pour ganache onto cakes letting the extra ganache drip into pan. Let set for ½ hour and then refrigerate. Decorate as desired.