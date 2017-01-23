Recipe: Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake

Raelynn Potts and Brandon Roush from Auntie Rae's Dessert Island makes a delicious dessert that's perfect for Valentine's Day.
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake
Yield: 6 cakes
Chocolate Mousse:
- 1 cup heavy cream (whipping cream)
- 1 1/3 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 2 tbsp granulated sugar
Pour 1 cup whipping cream into a bowl of a mixer with whip attachment or deep bowl to use with electric hand mixer. Add 2 tbsp of granulated sugar to cream and start mixing until soft peaks have formed. Set aside.
Bring cream to a boil (just as it starts to make bubbles). Put chocolate chips into a bowl, and pour hot cream onto chocolate chips mixing with a spatula until smooth and shiny. Gently fold in whipped cream until smooth.
Raspberry Sauce (or your favorite jam):
- 1 cup raspberries (fresh or frozen)
- 1-2 tbsp of granulated sugar
- 1 tsp cornstarch
Put raspberries (fresh or frozen) in sauce pan with slight amount of water, sugar and cornstarch and let set until juice from raspberry is present. (about 10 minutes) Heat on medium heat until raspberry juice starts to boil. Continue on low boil stirring constantly until sugar cornstarch have combined with raspberry liquid. Boil for about 1 minute then set aside to cool.
Chocolate Cake:
Use your favorite recipe baking in a half sheet pan so cake is between 1' and 1 1/2' thick. Cut out with biscuit cutter and set aside.
Chocolate Ganache:
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 1 cup chocolate chips
Bring cream to a boil, and then gently fold into chocolate chips.