Fitness Faves with Denise Druce

Fitness expert Denise Druce shared a few of her fitness faves for 2017 with us. To see more from Denise go here.

Workout: Yoga. They now have every type of yoga you can imagine. Aerial, paddle board, goat, etc. Find whatever one works for you.

Fashion: LuluLemon is Denise's store of choice. They have a new material they are using that makes you feel as if you are not wearing anything at all!

Music: Foo Fighters "Times like these", anything by Prince

Food: 5 minute Superfood Protein Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Fiber & protein packed peanut butter energy bites with amazing chewy texture! Loaded with nutritious ingredients like flaxseed, chia seeds, coconut, oats, & more!

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup natural drippy peanut butter or almond butter

1/4 cup coconut palm syrup (honey also works)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup protein powder of choice*

1/3 cup flaxseed meal

1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/2 cup rolled oats (gluten free, if desired)

1 tablespoons mini chocolate chips (vegan, if desired)

1 tablespoon chia seeds

INSTRUCTIONS