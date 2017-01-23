Fitness Faves with Denise Druce

Fitness expert Denise Druce shared a few of her fitness faves for 2017 with us. To see more from Denise go here.
Workout: Yoga. They now have every type of yoga you can imagine. Aerial, paddle board, goat, etc. Find whatever one works for you.
Fashion: LuluLemon is Denise's store of choice. They have a new material they are using that makes you feel as if you are not wearing anything at all!
Music: Foo Fighters "Times like these", anything by Prince
Food: 5 minute Superfood Protein Peanut Butter Energy Bites
Fiber & protein packed peanut butter energy bites with amazing chewy texture! Loaded with nutritious ingredients like flaxseed, chia seeds, coconut, oats, & more!
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup natural drippy peanut butter or almond butter
- 1/4 cup coconut palm syrup (honey also works)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup protein powder of choice*
- 1/3 cup flaxseed meal
- 1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup rolled oats (gluten free, if desired)
- 1 tablespoons mini chocolate chips (vegan, if desired)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, mix together peanut butter, coconut palm syrup and vanilla extract until well combined. Add in protein powder, coconut, flaxseed meal, oats, chocolate chips and chia seeds. Mix with hands until well combined. At this point you should be able to form balls that stick together. Because all peanut butter/nut butter consistencies are different and depending on what protein powder you use, you may need to add in more nut butter or sweetener to help the balls stick together.
- Form into 12 balls and place in an airtight container. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week, or the freezer for a month. Enjoy!