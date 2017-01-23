FBI still reviewing cyberattack at Utah Sundance Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah -- After January 21's cyberattack at Sundance Film Festival, FBI is still reviewing the case.

The Saturday attack caused network outages during the Sundance Film Festival. A Sundance team was "working hard" to get the festival up and running with no shows set to be canceled.

During the attack, the festival hinted filmmakers may have been the target, but later a Sundance Spokesperson said otherwise.

"At this point, we do not have any reason to believe the cyberattack was targeted towards a specific film. No artist or customer information was compromised." Matt, the Sundance Spokesperson, said.