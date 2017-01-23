Canyon roads in Weber County close due to snowstorm, avalanches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- The recent storms causing problem for crews and drivers throughout the northern end of the valley.

Several avalanches on Monday closed canyon roads in Weber County. Signs at the mouth of Ogden Canyon warned motorists about the hazardous driving conditions.

“It has been a crazy day especially in the Ogden valley area,” said Sgt. Matt Jensen with Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of calls of slideoffs and reports of avalanches have flooded into dispatch because of the dangerous conditions several roads are closed.

“North Ogden Divide road was closed this morning because of two avalanches. One of the avalanches covered the road 10-12 feet so our county roads are up there right now trying to clear that up,” Jensen said.

Crews will be there at least until Tuesday afternoon. Trappers Loop and Powder Mountain Highway were also closed. However, Trapper’s Loop has since reopened as of Monday night.

“Powder Mountain road closed to weather conditions there were reports of a vehicle being trapped in that but they said he was alright,” Jensen said.

The sheriff's office states several other mini avalanches happened near the resort as well these conditions are being seen across the valley.

While it's not a historic snowfall, Utah hasn't seen a winter like this in years, said Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center.

“To shut down all three roads canyon road that go up to Powder Mountain Snowbasin and North Ogden Divide is rare -- I don't remember the last time in the past three years we've had to do that,” Jensen said.

