United Airlines issues ground stop for all domestic mainline flights Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — United Airlines has issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights Sunday due to an IT issue.

Maddie King, a spokesperson for United Airlines, tells Fox 13 News the flights are grounded due to an IT problem, but did not offer specific details about the nature of the issue.

“We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.”

The airline also tweeted about the issue. As of 6:20 p.m. MT, there was no estimated time for an end to that ground stop.

Fox 13 News has reached out to officials with Salt Lake City International Airport for information on the local impact of the ground stop, and we will have more information as it becomes available.