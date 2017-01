OREM, Utah — Police in Orem are asking the public for help as they search for a missing man, and authorities say the adult male has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old child.

Zac Sorenson is pictured above and stands 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 320 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and jeans.

Orem PD says the man has the mental capacity of a child, and anyone who sees the man is asked to call Orem police. Dispatch can be reached at: 801-229-7070.