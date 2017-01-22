× Man shot to death at a parking lot in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

Lt. Will Cragun says officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:44 a.m. in the area of 100 Patterson Ave.

Officers located a man in the parking lot of the ‘SNS Quick Stop’ convenience store.

The victim had been shot and died of his wounds at the scene of the shooting.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name, but say he is 32 years old.

The suspect fled the area, and a search is underway.

Suspect is outstanding from homicide investigation. Email detectives@ogdencity.com with tips or info. We need witnesses to come forward. — OGDEN_POLICE (@OGDEN_POLICE) January 22, 2017

The case is being investigated by the Ogden City Major Crimes Bureau, the Weber County Homicide Task Force, and the Medical Examiner’s office.