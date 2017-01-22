‘High’ avalanche danger in Utah’s back country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Craig Gordon, of the Utah Avalanche Control Center, spoke with Jennifer Stagg and Brek Bolton Sunday Morning on Good Day Utah about the potential avalanche dangers.

With a combination of heavy snow compacting soft snow, according to Gordon, there's a higher likelihood of avalanches in the Salt Lake area mountains.

Further, according to the Utah Avalanche Center, the additional snow and wind that's expected to fall will cause danger overnight and through tomorrow.

The steep slopes facing North to East to South, said the Utah Avalanche Center, will most likely be the causes of potential avalanches with snows upwards to two feet deep.

Avalanche control even tweeted about it -