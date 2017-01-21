Storms expected to bring more snow to Utah through Monday

SALT LAKE CITY — While a winter weather advisory for portions of northern Utah will expire later Saturday, a winter storm watch will begin Sunday morning and continue through Monday night.

Snow fell across Utah Saturday morning, contributing to dozens of slide-offs and other minor crashes.

Salt Lake City International Airport saw 6.1 inches of snow Saturday, which ties a daily snowfall record for that date set in 2008. Other valley areas saw 1-4 inches Saturday morning.

Our final snow total at the SLC Airport today is 6.1" which TIES the RECORD for the date set in 2008. #utsnow #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 21, 2017

The snow is expected to taper off by Saturday evening, but more snow is expected starting Sunday morning or afternoon.

The snow just keeps coming. Next round comes Sunday – Monday. Widespread hazardous driving conditions expected #utwx pic.twitter.com/ulugByYywT — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 21, 2017

Mountain areas are expected to see 1 to 2 feet of snow Sunday through Monday, in addition to the foot or so they received earlier Saturday. Valley areas could see 3-6 inches in that same time period. Winter conditions are expected on northern Utah roadways Sunday and Monday.

In southern Utah a winter storm watch is in effect Saturday through late Monday night. Mountainous areas in southern Utah could see 1-2 feet of snow. Rain is expected in St. George and other areas of lower elevation.

Click here for the latest weather advisories for your area, and stay ahead of the winter weather with Fox 13’s news and weather apps. You can also track the storms with our interactive maps and radar.

Road condition information is also avaialble via UDOT’s commuter link.