Big Budah’s blog: Mourning Uncle Jimmy

This week’s blog is dedicated to a man who many consider a legend in the WWE and out of the ring, my Uncle Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

My parents’ uncle Jimmy, along with ‘The Wild Samoans” Afa & Sika, were the first Pacific Islanders that made me believe that I could do anything I want if I am willing to put in the hard work.

It is that same sense of pride and “don’t quit, don’t give up” mentality coupled with a good work ethic that has helped me approach every aspect in my life.

My feelings are adequately expressed by the lyrics of “Goodbye My Feleni”, a popular Samoan farewell song: “Oh I never will forget you, Samoa e le galo atu.”

Thank you, thank you, Faafetai, Vinaka naka levu, Mahalo Nui Loa!

