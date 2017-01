Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - A bicyclist is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday evening.

Investigators say the man was on his bicycle, and crossed Redwood Road at 3800 south even though the traffic light was red.

A northbound vehicle hit the man on the bike.

West Valley Police identified the injured bicyclist as 25 year old, Nathan Miller, who they say was not wearing a helmet.

The investigation into the accident is still underway.