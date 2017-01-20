Utah contributes hundreds of voices, one absent Senator for inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- One of Utah's Senators stayed away, and more than 300 Utahns took the microphone between the Vice President's and President's oaths of office Friday.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir lent their voices to the moments between the two oaths, singing "America the Beautiful," to the gathered crowd and the national TV audience.

"The Tabernacle Choir did an extraordinary job as they always do, and there's no better setting for them to perform than right in front of the Capitol," said Boyd Matheson, President of the Sutherland Institute.

The absent Senator was Orrin Hatch.

"I'm not sure where he was exactly, but he was the designated survivor today," Matheson said.

The term "designated survivor" refers to a person in the line of presidential succession who stays away from a major political event to take leadership in case of a catastrophe.

Hatch issued this statement on being selected to fill the role of designated survivor: