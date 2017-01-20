× Redwood Road closed at 3800 South after car, bike collide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Redwood Road is closed in both directions at 3800 South Friday night after a crash involving an automobile and bicycle.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted about the closure just before 8 p.m.

Both Directions REDWOOD RD Closed

at 3800 S Salt Lake Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 21, 2017

Dispatch officials said the crash involves a bicycle and an automobile, and at least one person has been taken to a hospital. No further details were immediately available.

Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more details emerge.