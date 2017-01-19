Pulled Pork Poutine

Posted 11:05 am, January 19, 2017

Pulled Pork Poutine - From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

  • 1 (4-pound) Harmons Spoon Roast
  • Water or beef broth

Gravy

  • ½ cup (1 stick) butter
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 (32-oz) box beef broth
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

French Fries

  • 2 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and rinsed
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • Kosher salt
  • 8 ounces halloumi or kasseri cheese or cheese curds, torn into bite-size chunks
  • 2 tablespoons snipped fresh chives

Instructions:

To cook the roast, place in a slow cooker over high heat and cook 1 hour per pound of meat. Remove from the netting and paper and shred. Keep warm, adding water or beef broth to keep moist.

To make the gravy, in a frying pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter, Add the flour and cook until golden and nutty-smelling, about 5 minutes. Using a whisk, add the broth, whisking constantly, until the mixture is smooth. Let cook, about 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low and let simmer.

To make the fries, cut the potatoes into sticks and place in a large bowl. Cover with cold water and let soak, about 1 hour. Strain the potatoes in a colander and place potatoes on paper towel-lined baking sheets to dry.

Add 4 inches of oil to a large heavy-bottomed Dutch oven over medium-high heat, and heat oil to 325 degrees. In batches, fry the potatoes until lightly golden, 4-5 minutes.

Transfer the fried potatoes to dry paper towel-lined baking sheets. Repeat with remaining potatoes.

Turn heat up to high until oil reaches 375 degrees. In batches, fry the potatoes until desired doneness. Transfer the fried potatoes to dry paper towel-lined baking sheets. Sprinkle liberally with salt.

To assemble, divide fries evenly on plates. Add liberal amounts of shredded pork, divide cheese chunks evenly. Pour gravy over fries, pork and cheese. Sprinkle with chives.

