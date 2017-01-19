Fatal crash forces closure at Harrison Blvd. in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Part of Harrison Blvd. in Ogden has been closed after a fatal crash Thursday.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, both directions of Harrison Blvd. have been closed at 18th St. as crews work to clear the scene.

Ogden police said on Twitter that the crash involved two vehicles

Harrison Blvd. is expected to reopen by 2 p.m. Drivers are urged to use the alternate routes at 1200 S Canyon Rd. and 2000 Harrison Blvd. until Harrison Blvd. has reopened.

