BLUFFDALE, Utah – No one was seriously injured in a multi-car accident involving a Jordan School District bus Thursday morning.

Snow has made the roadways slick.

That caused one car to hit another car and then the school bus near Bangerter and 2700 W., according to Bluffdale Fire.

A few students were on the bus at the time of the accident, none were injured.

Those in the other cars are safe as well.

