How to get Glowing Skin in Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makeup artist Katie Livingston teaches us how to get a glowing skin even during the harsh winter months through a technique called "strobing".

What is Strobing?

Strobing is a fancy word for highlighting, the opposite of contouring. Rather than creating shadows to define your features, you bring light to define your features.

What to Use:

For fair skin: champagne tones

For light-medium skin tones: pink champagne tones

For olive skin: golden tones

For dark skin: terracotta tones.

The products shouldn't have a glitter or a sparkle to it, but more of a soft shimmer or sheen.

Where to Place It:

Place it on the top of cheek bones to the temple, under arch of the brow, tear duct, tip of the nose, cupid's bow, and center of lip.

What to Avoid?

Avoid cake face by not placing the highlight on any fine lines or textured skin.

For more info, visit Katie's website and Instagram (@katielivingston1).