‘Gig of a lifetime’: Utah teenager invited to DJ at inaugural ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. – A Lone Peak High School student is thrilled to take part in an inaugural ball.

Cache Olson, also known as DJ Olso, got his first DJ gig at age 13. It was a corporate party for Mattress Firm, and now three years later he’s in Washington D.C. gearing up to perform at an inaugural ball for President-elect Donald Trump.

The 16-year-old has played in the West Coast and Texas.

“This is my passion and the one thing I absolutely love,” Cache said.

But his latest gig in Washington D.C. is by far his biggest.

“It’s super special," he said. "Being here is a lot different than anything I’ve ever done.”

Olson will DJ at the Inaugural Freedom Ball Friday evening at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The event is one of two balls Donald Trump and Mike Pence plan to attend.

The Inaugural Committee called Olson’s manager right before Christmas.

“Everything kinda just fell in place and it’s been awesome," Cache said.

He’ll play the walk-in music before the ball and then close out the night with a one-hour set. So, what does he have in mind for the fancy affair?

“It’s electronic kind of music," he said. "It’s fun. It’s bouncy. It’s a lot of fun to dance to. Super high energy. I think I put together a really good set. It pays homage to our country a little bit.”

The junior from Lone Peak High School didn’t have any reservations about taking the job, despite the backlash other performers have endured. For him, it’s about serving his country.

“I understand that there’s nothing much I can do about what people say, but I’m here to perform, I’m here to be able to entertain people, and so from a performance standpoint I’m very blessed for the opportunity," Cache said.

The DJ does have one request for Trump.

“If the president dances to my set I think I’ve done a good job, and that would be the most ridiculous honor that I could think of," he said.

Olson has a jam-packed week. Saturday, he flies back home so he can attend a girl’s preference dance at his school. Then on Sunday, he’ll receive his Eagle Scout Award.

Lone Peak High School gave this statement Thursday about Cache and his upcoming performance: