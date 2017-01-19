Dog found brutally disfigured with nose, ears ripped off

DETROIT — The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information after a brown and tan Rottweiler was found with its ears and nose cut off in southwest Detroit Tuesday.

The dog was found after someone saw the dog was injured and contacted the humane society.

The dog also had wounds on its tail and back legs, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The Rottweiler was taken to an animal care center in Detroit to be treated for its injuries.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” the humane society’s Mark Ramos said in a statement on the humane society’s website.

“This kind of cruelty is unacceptable, he said. “We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again. This animal deserves justice.”