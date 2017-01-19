BYU students create festive way to mark President-elect Trump’s inauguration

A few Brigham Young University students are trending for the festive way they have created to mark President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Introducing the "Trumpiñata!"

The BYUAdlab seniors explained the decor online:

Democrat, Republican,Libertarian, Tea. No matter how disparate our ideologies, or how far the many campaign trails have separated us, we all share one thing in common: the party.

The next major one is the Inaugural Party this Friday when the country will unite together to celebrate differences and acceptance in support of President Trump—for better or worse.

As seniors from the BYUAdlab, we’ve created 10 piñatas that we believe belong at the Donald's own White House Celebration.