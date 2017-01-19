Audit hits Utah League of Cities and Towns executives for spending on travel, liquor and intimate apparel

SALT LAKE CITY — Another blistering audit by the Utah State Auditor has been released, this time leveling accusations of misspending at the Utah League of Cities and Towns.

The audit has already led to the resignation of ULCT Executive Director Ken Bullock at the end of a closed-door board meeting on Wednesday, and Utah State Auditor John Dougall has recommended a criminal investigation into spending by the former director of administrative services.

“The league is primarily taxpayer funded, but it’s all public dollars,” Dougall said in an interview Thursday with FOX 13.

The ULCT is a taxpayer-funded group that municipalities pay into to provide lobbying and advocacy services. Dougall said its board did not exercise proper oversight of credit cards to its executive staff. For example, the audit accused the ULCT Director of Administrative Services of spending:

$1,402 of iTunes purchases

$351 at Soma Intimates for women’s apparel

$482 of spa charges

$8,437 of dining charges

$574 at the Utah State Liquor Store

$142 in charges to Devils Daughter Bar on New Year’s Eve 2014

$3,459 worth of ULCT American Express (AMEX) points used for personal airline travel

219,800 of ULCT AMEX points (valued at approximately $1,465) used to book personal travel on last day of employment

Bullock was accused of spending thousands on travel to follow his son around the country as he played college basketball.

“Over a multi-year period of time, he charged about $57,000 in personal expenses to the league credit card for various travel expenses as he traveled around the country watching his son play basketball,” Dougall said. “But he also had a long history of reimbursing the league for those expenses.”

League officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX 13, but in a response to the Utah State Auditor said resignations were already happening and it was working to recoup money.

“Because of a previous internal review, the board had already taken steps to address these type of management shortfalls including the adoption of policies and procedures will ensure a well-defined structure of checks and balances and personal accountability,” board president and Kaysville Mayor Steve Hiatt wrote.

Dougall said some board members were unaware the League was a government entity.

“Some members of the board didn’t even recognize that the league was a governmental entity,” he said. “They did not grasp that nuance.”

Read the audit here: