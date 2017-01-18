× University of Utah announces 2017 football schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2017 football schedule for the University of Utah Utes was released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference, and Utah will open their season at home on August 31 against North Dakota.

The Utes will then travel to Provo for the ‘Holy War’ rivalry match-up with BYU on September 9.

Utah will host San Jose State for their last non-conference game on September 16 before traveling to Tucson to open conference play at Arizona.

The full schedule as released by the University of Utah is below. Times and TV listings will be announced at a later date, though the press release states that all games at Pac-12 sites will be televised nationally. Pac-12 games are indicated on the schedule with an *

September 9: in Provo at Brigham Young University

September 16: in Salt Lake City vs. San Jose State

September 22: in Tucson at Arizona*

September 30: is a Bye week

October 7: in Salt Lake City vs Stanford*

October 14: in Los Angeles at USC*

October 21: in Salt Lake City vs. Arizona State*

October 28: in Eugene at Oregon*

November 3: in Salt Lake City vs UCLA*

November 11: in Salt Lake City vs Washington State*

November 18: in Seattle at Washington*

November 25: in Salt Lake City vs Colorado*

The Pac-12 Football Championship will be played on December 1 or December 2.