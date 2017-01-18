Air quality reaches “red” level in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – “Red” air quality is listed for the Salt Lake Valley Wednesday afternoon.
The Utah Division of Air Quality says following groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion:
*People with lung disease, such as asthma
*Children and older adults
*People who are active outdoors
*Everyone else should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
According to the Utah Division of Air Quality:
Solid fuel burning devices must not be used. Open burning may not occur; including fire pits, fire rings, and campfires. Reduce vehicle use by consolidating trips. Salt Lake County prohibits burning solid fuel in fireplaces or wood burning stoves and bans outdoor fires (including bonfires, patio pits and charcoal grill fires) on days that the State of Utah designates as either mandatory or voluntary air action (no burn) days. Salt Lake County Health Regulation 35