Recipe: Corn Crusted Utah Rainbow Trout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd Leonard and Student Chef of the Year Madeline Black, from Utah Valley University, teach us how to cook a delicious rainbow trout with a kale and bacon salad and beurre blanc sauce.

Corn Crusted Utah Rainbow Trout

Preparation Time: 23 mins

Author: Chef Todd Leonard

Serving Size: 4

Ingredients:

4 five oz. trout filets

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup corn meal

1 tablespoon Chef Todd's Pit seasoning

1 teaspoon Old Bay Seafood seasoning

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon oil

Kale and Bacon:

2 cups kale (cleaned and chopped)

1/4 cup smoked bacon

1/4 cup onions diced

1/4 teaspoon Chef Todd's Pit Seasoning

Beurre Blanc:

2 tablespoons shallots (minced)

1 1/2 cups White wine

4 White peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1/2 cup cream

1/2 lb. butter

salt and white pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

For the fish: Clean and trim the fish and pull all pin bones out. Cut the fillet into desired size. Combine the flour, corn meal, seasonings and mix well. Dredge the fillet into the flour corn meal mixture and shake off extra. Pre heat a sauté pan, add oil and then the fillet skin side down, add in butter and brown the skin side first. Flip over and lightly brown the fillet side. Be careful to not over cook. Cooking time is very short.

For the kale and bacon: Dice and brown the bacon, add in the onions and lightly brown, add in the kale and sauté, deglaze with a little vegetable stock, taste and season.

For the beurre blanc: Add all ingredients except the cream and butter to a small sauce pan, reduce by 2/3. Add in cream and reduce until desired consistency of final sauce. Remove from heat and add in in butter stirring to emulsify.

Plate, serve, and enjoy!