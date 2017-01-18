Growing a One-Woman Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ann Marie Wallace from the Salt Lake Chamber Women's Business Center and local business owner Liz Vanleeuwen share ways you can make your small business grow.

5 Ways to Grow a One-Woman Business

Open another location. Look for an additional place to sell your product or service, including a second physical location or online. Diversify. Look for ways to sell new and complimentary items. Target other markets. Discover other groups of people or organizations that also need what you sell. Win a government contract. The U.S. government spends $500 billion a year and may buy what you sell. Merge with or acquire another business. Considering working with or combining with other companies to increase your capacity and customer base.

To get resources to help with your business, contact the Women's Business Center.