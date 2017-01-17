× West Jordan man accused of beating son with a metal bar

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of child abuse.

Edwin Sosa faces two felony charges of child abuse after police received a report of a violent dispute between Sosa and his juvenile son.

According to West Jordan police, Sosa and his son got into a heated argument while watching football.

Police said Sosa went into the garage and grabbed a metal bar used for a hydraulic jack. According to a probable cause statement, Sosa openly admitted to police that he struck his son in the head, but it was an act of self-defense. Sosa told police his son began pushing, punching and kicking him after he told his son to leave the house and hand over his cell phone.

As the son was preparing to leave the house, the statement said, Sosa struck him at least four times in the head, back, face, and chest area. The metal bar, according the arresting officer, the alleged attack had the potential to cause serious injury and possibly death.

The son was later evaluated by the WJFD and was told he required stitches for the back of his head.