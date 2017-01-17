Rocky Mountain Power offers $5,000 reward for info on copper theft

LA SAL, Utah – Rocky Mountain Power is offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for the copper theft at a substation in San Juan County.

Officials said the theft on Dec. 28 left almost 1,000 residents in the La Sal and Moab areas without power for more than four hours.

“People who try to steal copper from high-voltage equipment put themselves and others in danger,” Joseph Krempasky said, Rocky Mountain Power Substations Manager. “The damage is expensive to repair and it is extremely problematic for those who lose their power in the middle of the winter.”

Rocky Mountain Power said the culprit(s) cut through a fence and stole 100 feet of copper wiring from the substation.

Crews were forced to shut down the substation to ensure no one was injured and to prevent more damage.

Power officials said damaging the electric system can cause outages and puts crews at risk.

The repairs also put additional cost pressures on Rocky Mountain Power as it works to minimize any future rate increases.

Authorities said, if residents see suspicious activity around power lines or electric equipment, do not confront the individuals, call 911.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is asking to speak with anyone who may have information on the La Sal copper theft at (435) 587-2237.