× Next winter storm to impact commute Thursday and Friday

Another winter storm is expected to bring more snow to much of Utah Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service said precipitation will start Thursday morning and be widespread by the afternoon.

The snow will continue through Friday and should diminish that evening.

Radar: Follow the storm on radar to see when it will hit your area.

Missing the snow? A storm system is on the way for Thursday and Friday. More info on impacts and snow totals in the graphic. #utwx pic.twitter.com/zjawIlsNOz — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) January 17, 2017

The snow levels will start around 5,000 ft. and drop below 4,000 ft. by Friday morning.

The NWS said to expect winter driving conditions along mountain routes across Utah both days.

It’s likely snow will impact the Thursday evening commute for the benches and above.

Officials said little changed in the air quality is expected with this storm.

Be sure to download the Fox 13 app to stay ahead of the winter storms.

Winter Storm: Click here to see the latest weather watches and warnings