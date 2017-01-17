× Nearly two decades in conservative Utah, Hooters closes its doors

SALT LAKE CITY — After opening nearly two decades ago to some controversy and a few raised eyebrows, the restaurant Hooters has apparently closed its doors in Midvale.

Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control confirmed to FOX 13 the restaurant relinquished its liquor license, a sign that it has closed and not planning to reopen. DABC spokesman Terry Wood said Hooters had a full-service restaurant license, which allowed it to serve beer, wine and spirits as long as patrons also ordered food.

Hooters gave up the coveted liquor license in December, Wood said.

Archived reports said Hooters opened near 7200 South and State Street in 1998 to a bit of controversy. Some residents had complained of Hooters’ use of waitresses in tight tank tops and shorts to sell chicken wings in a state known for its conservative culture. The “breastaurant,” as it’s been dubbed by some, has always played off its buxom waitresses.

Hooters’ Midvale location was its only Utah restaurant. An email sent to Hooters’ corporate offices seeking comment was not immediately responded to on Tuesday. The national chain has restaurants in Colorado and a casino in Las Vegas.