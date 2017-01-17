× Mapleton Police start carrying opioid blocker, save life days later

MAPLETON, Utah — Less than a week after Mapleton officers started routinely carrying Naloxone, the opioid blocker has already saved a life.

Sgt. Tony Kropf responded to a call of an unconscious patient with inadequate breathing. While 911 dispatchers were in the process of explaining CPR to the caller, according to police, Sgt. Kropf arrived and administered the Naloxone to the patient. Within 5 seconds, police said, the patient regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital by Mapleton EMS where the patient remains in stable condition.

The Mapleton Police Department decided in November to start carrying Naloxone to better address overdose situations. The department’s first shipment was ordered and arrived in early January 2017.

Overdose deaths are now the leading cause of injury death in Utah with more than 10 per week, according to CDC. In response, police said they will continue to carry the Naloxone, as well as enforce drug laws in hopes of curbing any potential overdoses.

More information about Naloxone can be found at www.utahnaloxone.org.