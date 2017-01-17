× Man accused of assault, aggravated robbery and kidnapping against 52-year-old

OGDEN, Utah — A man in Ogden was arrested Tuesday after allegedly attempting to rob, kidnap and assault a woman in the area.

Chase Farris, 23, is accused of attacking a 52-year-old woman who was trying to help him.

Police responded to 456 26th Street after receiving a report of a disturbance. According to a Facebook post by Ogden police, the victim noticed Farris looked distressed. Police said the victim was trying to speak with Farris from her car when Farris entered the vehicle through the passenger door. At that point, police said, Farris demanded that the woman drive him around and he allegedly threatened her with a gun if she didn’t follow his demands.

The victim, said police, tried to leave her vehicle, but Farris restrained her. She attempted to flee a second time, according to police, and was successful. Farris allegedly chased her and attempted to detain her again, said police, but she fought with Farris until she was able to free herself. Once free, said police, she ran back to her vehicle and quickly left while Farris fled the area on foot.

Officers located Farris within minutes and arrested him on probable cause with multiple offenses. Farris is currently booked into the Weber County Jail.

According to police, neither the victim nor Farris were seriously injured during the incident.