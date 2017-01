Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - From Cambridge to Cape Town to Carnegie Hall, the Harvard Krokodiloes have delighted audiences worldwide with their unique blend of a cappella harmony and humor.

The Krokodiloes, Harvard University’s oldest and finest a cappella singing group, are now performing for audiences all over the Greater Boston area, the United States and the world.

You can see them right here in Utah at Olympus High School at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to get tickets.